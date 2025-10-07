Misiorowski secured the win after allowing one hit and two walks while striking out four across three scoreless innings during Monday's 7-3 victory in Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Cubs.

Misiorowski was actually the third pitcher to be deployed by the Brewers in Game 2, but he managed to stabilize his club after Aaron Ashby gave up a three-run home run as the opener. The young flamethrower was effectively wild, throwing 32 of 57 pitches for strikes and topping out at an eye popping 104.3 mph. It wouldn't be a surprise to see skipper Pat Murphy call Misiorowski's number later in the week if the Cubs manage to extend the series given his strong performance Monday night.