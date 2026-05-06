Misiorowski (hamstring) will start Friday's series opener versus the Yankees at American Family Field, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Despite making an early exit in his most recent outing last Friday against the Nationals due to a hamstring cramp, Misiorowski was able to go through his typical between-starts regimen and appeared on track to take the hill on four days' rest in Wednesday's series finale in St. Louis. However, a rainout Tuesday resulted in all of Milwaukee's starters being pushed back a day, and with the Brewers off Thursday, Misiorowski is now lined up to start the series opener versus the Yankees. The 24-year-old righty will carry a 2-2 record, 2.84 ERA and 1.00 WHIP into Friday's start.