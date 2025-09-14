Misiorowski did not factor into the decision in Saturday's extra-inning win over the Cardinals, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four across five innings.

Misiorowski gave up home runs to Ivan Herrera and Brendan Donovan in the first and third innings, respectively, which made Saturday's contest just the second time Misiorowski has yielded more than one homer in a game this season. Misiorowski has yielded at least three earned runs in five of his last six starts, during which he's posted a 6.41 ERA and 1.35 WHIP across 26.2 innings. He's lined up for a rematch against the Cardinals in St. Louis next weekend.