Hader has been ruled out for Game 2 after pitching three innings in Game 1 Friday against the Dodgers, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Hader was lights out in the series opener, tossing three scoreless frames and allowing two hits while fanning four on a season-high 46 pitches. Manager Craig Counsell ruled Hader out for Saturday's matchup shortly after the conclusion of Game 1 but stated that Hader will be available for Game 3 in Los Angeles on Monday. This comes as expected, given Counsell's reluctance to use Hader on back-to-back days throughout the regular season. Milwaukee's skipper did announce that everyone else in the bullpen could throw for them Saturday, per Zach Heilprin of the Wisconsin Sports Zone Network.