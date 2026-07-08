Brewers' Logan Henderson: Confirmed to start Thursday

Henderson (back) will be activated from the 15-day injured list and start Thursday's game in St. Louis, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The Brewers previously had confirmed that Henderson's next start would come in the majors, and now he's been announced as the starter for Thursday's series finale versus the Cardinals. Henderson has been shelved since late May with a back strain but has been cleared to return after allowing two earned runs with an 11:2 K:BB over 6.2 innings in two rehab outings. The righty threw 68 pitches in his last rehab start, so he will not be ready for a full workload Thursday.