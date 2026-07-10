Brewers' Logan Henderson: Registers victory in return

Henderson (3-1) earned the win over St. Louis on Thursday, allowing three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out four batters over 5.1 innings.

Henderson returned to Milwaukee's rotation after spending over six weeks on the IL due to a back injury. The 24-year-old was held to a modest 76 pitches in his first start back, but that was enough for him to cover 5.1 frames and quality for the win. Henderson yielded only one run while he was in the game, but his final line sagged a little after the two batters he put on base in the sixth inning both scored following his departure. The right-hander has pitched well for the Brewers when healthy so far this season, posting a 3.18 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 34:7 K:BB over 28.1 innings spanning six starts. He appears set to remain in the rotation following the All-Star break.