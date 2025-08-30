The Brewers reinstated Gasser (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Saturday and optioned him to Triple-A Nashville.

Gasser has spent the entire season working his way back from a Tommy John procedure he underwent last June. He's made nine starts in the minors since beginning his rehab assignment in July, posting a 3.28 ERA and 1.26 WHIP through 24.2 innings between three levels. Now fully healthy, the 26-year-old lefty will fall victim to the logjam in Milwaukee's rotation and remain in Triple-A. However, he could still return to the majors during the final month of the year to make a spot start or work out of the bullpen.