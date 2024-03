Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Wednesday that Gasser will be sidelined for multiple weeks due to a bone spur in his left elbow, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Gasser is expected to make his major-league debut sometime in 2024, but his new injury will put a delay on his arrival date. Should the Brewers need to tap into their farm system for rotation depth while Gasser is sidelined, Aaron Ashby now figures to be the most likely candidate for a promotion to Milwaukee.