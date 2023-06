Gasser went 3-0 with a 2.42 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 27:4 K:BB in 26.0 innings over his last four starts with Triple-A Nashville.

Gasser owned a 5.36 ERA as recently as May 30, but thanks to his latest stretch that mark has fallen more than a full run since. He is one of the better pitching prospects in Milwaukee's system, and if he can continue limiting the walks -- and in turn the runs -- he could garner consideration should the Brewers need to bring up a starter from the minors.