Wainwright said his right shoulder is feeling dramatically better after getting multiple injections to treat soreness and stiffness, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Wainwright is slowly progressing toward a return to pitching again, but it's not the greatest sign that he needed multiple injections in his shoulder to be able to start a throwing program. In the meantime, the Cardinals have three healthy big-league starters, so Dakota Hudson and/or Matthew Liberatore could get looks in the rotation in the short term.