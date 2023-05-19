Wainwright (1-0) earned the win Thursday, allowing five runs on five hits and three walks over 5.2 innings against the Dodgers. He struck out one.

Wainwright should have made it out of the sixth inning, but a Paul Goldschmidt error allowed the inning to continue and the Dodgers took advantage. An RBI single chased Wainwright before Freddie Freeman hit a grand slam off Genesis Cabrera. Fortunately for Wainwright none of the sixth-inning runs were earned. The 41-year-old has struggled in 2023. He has a 5.74 ERA and 1.60 WHIP in three starts. Plus his strikeout numbers are nearly nonexistent with eight in 15.2 innings.