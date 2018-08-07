Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Set for sim game
Wainwright (elbow) is scheduled to throw a simulated game Friday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Wainwright got through his bullpen session Wednesday with no issues, so he'll progress to facing live hitters in a simulated outing later in the week. He's seemingly close to being cleared for a minor-league rehab assignment, which would be the last step in his recovery before potentially rejoining the Cardinals sometime in September.
