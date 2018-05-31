Cardinals' Austin Gomber: Recalled Thursday
Gomber will head to the big leagues from Triple-A Memphis Thursday.
Gomber received a promotion from Triple-A after posting a 3.60 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with 63 strikeouts across 55 innings. Tyler O'Neill and John Gant were sent down to the minors in a corresponding move.
