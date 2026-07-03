Cardinals' Dustin May: X-rays come back negative

X-rays on May's injured right ankle came back negative Thursday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

May said his ankle/shin area is "soft" and painful, per Goold, indicating it will be a pain tolerance and swelling issue moving forward. The right-hander was struck by a line drive off the bat of Dominic Smith in the bottom of the first inning of Thursday's start versus Atlanta, and May was pulled from the game a few batters later after allowing five runs on five hits and two walks with one strikeout while recording just two outs on 34 pitches. The St. Louis bullpen covered 8.1 frames, yielding a combined three hits and one walk in an 11-5 victory. It's unclear at this point if May will be able to make his next scheduled start.