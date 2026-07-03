Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Cardinals' Dustin May: X-rays come back negative

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

X-rays on May's injured right ankle came back negative Thursday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

May said his ankle/shin area is "soft" and painful, per Goold, indicating it will be a pain tolerance and swelling issue moving forward. The right-hander was struck by a line drive off the bat of Dominic Smith in the bottom of the first inning of Thursday's start versus Atlanta, and May was pulled from the game a few batters later after allowing five runs on five hits and two walks with one strikeout while recording just two outs on 34 pitches. The St. Louis bullpen covered 8.1 frames, yielding a combined three hits and one walk in an 11-5 victory. It's unclear at this point if May will be able to make his next scheduled start.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!