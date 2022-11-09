Sadler (shoulder) cleared waivers Wednesday and elected free agency.
After he was arguably one of MLB's top relievers in 2021 -- he turned in an 0.67 ERA and 0.72 WHIP in 40.1 innings with Seattle -- Sadler went unclaimed by baseball's other 29 teams when the Mariners exposed him to waivers earlier this week. The lack of interest is most likely due to Sadler's uncertain health, as the right-hander missed the entire 2022 campaign after undergoing shoulder surgery last March. It's unclear if Sadler will be back to full strength ahead of spring training, and whenever he gets a clean bill of health, he may need to hold a throwing showcase if he wants to land anything more than a minor-league deal in free agency.
