Sampson underwent a meniscal debridement procedure on his right knee Friday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.
The Cubs haven't provided a timeline for Sampson's return, but he's presumably at least several weeks away from being ready to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment. After being optioned to Triple-A Iowa coming out of spring training, Sampson made two starts for the affiliate before going down with the knee injury. Chicago recalled him from Triple-A on Thursday, but it was merely a procedural move, as he shifted from Iowa's 7-day injured list to the Cubs' 15-day IL. Sampson could move to the Cubs' 60-day IL if the organization needs to free up a 40-man roster spot at some point later on this season.