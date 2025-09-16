Keller struck out the only batter he faced to pick up the save in Monday's 4-0 win at Pittsburgh.

After Chicago reliever Porter Hodge loaded the bases with two out in the ninth, Keller stepped in to fire four pitches and strike out Jared Triolo to wrap the contest. This marks Keller's first save since Daniel Palencia (shoulder) was placed on the injured list Sept. 8, as Andrew Kittredge had collected three consecutive saves since then. Keller has been a revelation out of the bullpen for the Cubs this season, firing a 2.19 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 69:21 K:BB across 65.2 innings. While Kittredge is the odds-on favorite for future save chances, Keller remains in the mix because of his excellent work.