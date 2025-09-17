Keller tossed a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts to earn the save in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Pirates.

After recording a one-out save Tuesday, Keller converted a more conventional opportunity a night later, giving him three saves for the season. With Daniel Palencia (shoulder) on the injured list, it was Andrew Kittredge who converted Chicago's first three save opportunities, but Keller now has the last two, with Kittredge working the seventh inning Tuesday. Expect manager Craig Counsell to keep mixing and matching with his veteran relievers to close out games while Palencia is on the shelf, giving Keller a temporary boost in fantasy value.