Cubs' Brandon Kintzler: Could get high-leverage work
Kintzler could work in high-leverage spots while relievers such as Brandon Morrow (elbow) and Pedro Strop (hamstring) are out, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Strop expects to be back by Opening Day, and if that happens, he is expected to be the fill-in closer for Morrow until sometime in May. However, a lengthier absence from Strop would force the Cubs to dig deeper into their bullpen for a closer. Kintzler is noted as a possibility, and the 34-year-old does have 48 career saves, but he's likely a bit behind the likes of Steve Cishek and Carl Edwards at the moment, especially because Kintzler posted an unsightly 7.00 ERA in 18 innings with Chicago last season. Still, Kintzler could at least get some holds with Morrow and Strop out.
