The Cubs returned Little to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday.
Since Little joined the Cubs as a replacement player Monday when Adrian Sampson was placed on the restricted list, the 26-year-old southpaw won't be exposed to waivers as he comes off the 40-man roster and heads back to Iowa. Little got the chance to make his MLB debut in the Cubs' 5-3 loss to the Blue Jays on Tuesday, when he was charged with a blown save after surrendering three earned runs on two hits and one walk over two-thirds of an inning.