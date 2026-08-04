Blue Jays' Brendon Little: Picks up first hold

Little walked one and stuck out four over 1.1 scoreless, no-hit innings Monday to record his first hold of the season in a win over the Astros.

Mason Fluharty, the Blue Jays' top left-handed reliever, had worked the previous two days, so Little got a rare high-leverage opportunity and rose to the challenge. Over five appearances since returning to the big-league bullpen after the All-Star break, Little has a 2.45 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 11:3 K:BB over just 7.1 innings, so he could be earning a more prominent spot in a setup crew that just saw Jeff Hoffman traded to the Twins, and which looks increasingly unlikely to get Yimi Garcia (elbow/neck/biceps) back in 2026.