Cubs' Colin Rea: Fans five in sixth win

Rea (6-5) earned the win Wednesday against the Padres, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out five.

Rea was mostly unfazed by the difficult conditions at sizzling Wrigley Field, and he also got plenty of run support on a day where the Cubs erupted for 23 runs. The 36-year-old right-hander was a bit wild at times, walking three and hitting a pair of batters, but he still worked at least five frames while yielding two runs or fewer in his third consecutive outing. Rea will bring a shaky 4.74 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 68:34 K:BB over 89.1 innings into his next scheduled appearance against the Orioles.