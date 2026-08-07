Cubs' David Peterson: Limits Blue Jays in no-decision

Peterson did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Blue Jays, allowing one run on seven hits and three walks while striking out three over five innings.

Peterson held his own Thursday in a pitching duel with Dylan Cease, who fired seven scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts. His only run allowed came in the first inning on a disengagement violation, an unfortunate sequence as he ended the frame just two pitches later. Peterson then blanked Toronto over his final four innings despite consistently pitching through traffic. Over his last five starts, the left-hander has surrendered just six runs (five earned) across 28.2 innings, lowering his ERA from 6.75 to 5.35 during that stretch. He also owns a 1.50 WHIP and 88:43 K:BB across 106 innings this season. Peterson will look to continue his recent success in his next scheduled start against a dangerous Nationals lineup.