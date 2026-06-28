Cubs' David Peterson: Shines in Cubs debut

Peterson (4-6) notched the win Saturday against the Brewers, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out two.

Making his Cubs debut, Peterson immediately entered the rotation after bouncing around as a swingman with the Mets. The 30-year-old left-hander fell one out shy of what could've been his first quality start of the year, but it was still his longest outing so far. Peterson, who entered Saturday with a high ground-ball rate of 52.9 percent for the year, could benefit from the elite defense of Nico Hoerner and Dansby Swanson in the Cubs' middle infield going forward. He'll carry a 5.86 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 65:30 K:BB over 73.2 innings into his next scheduled outing against the Cardinals.