Cubs' David Peterson: Solid again Monday

Peterson (6-7) earned the win over St. Louis on Monday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three batters over 5.2 innings.

Peterson was far from dominant, but he finished one out shy of a quality start and picked up his second straight win. The lefty gave up just one extra-base hit -- a Jose Fermin solo homer -- and got nine of his 17 outs on grounders. Peterson was mauled by the Cardinals for 10 runs over 3.2 innings the last time he faced them July 3, so his outing Monday was a promising indication that he's figured some things out. While he still carries a poor 5.80 ERA on the campaign, Peterson has allowed just three earned runs over 17.1 frames across his past three starts to build some security around his rotation spot, at least in the short term. He's lined up to make his next start at home against the Yankees.