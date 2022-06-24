Robertson allowed one run on one hit across an inning of work to blow the save in Thursday's extra-inning loss to the Pirates.

With the Cubs up 7-6 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning, Robertson got the call from the bullpen, but he promptly allowed a game-tying home run to Michael Chavis to start the frame. It was the third blown save of the season for the veteran in 11 opportunities. Despite those hiccups, Robertson has been solid with a 2.03 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 36 strikeouts across 26.2 innings.