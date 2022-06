Robertson issued two walks and struck out one batter in a scoreless inning while earning a save over Atlanta on Friday.

Robertson threw just 10 of 26 pitches for strikes and loaded the bases after a pair of walks and a hit batter. He escaped the threat with his eighth save of the year and first since May 31. The veteran righty lowered his season ERA to 1.82 with a 34:13 K:BB through 22 appearances.