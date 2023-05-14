Wesneski (2-2) took the loss Saturday, surrendering seven runs on seven hits -- including four home runs -- and a walk over five innings as the Cubs were routed 11-1 by the Twins. He struck out five.

Alex Kirilloff's solo shot in the first inning set the tone for the Cubs' disastrous afternoon, as Wesneski served up multiple long balls for the first time since his opening start of the season. The right-hander has now been tagged for 10 homers in 39.1 innings, fueling a 5.03 ERA that doesn't match his otherwise decent 1.32 WHIP and 28:9 K:BB. He didn't have significant trouble keeping the ball in the park in the minors, so it's possible his luck will shift for the better as the campaign progresses, but his lack of dominance gives Wesneski little margin for error. His next outing will likely come on the road next weekend in Philadelphia.