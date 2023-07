The Cubs recalled Wesneski from Triple-A Iowa ahead of his start Friday against St. Louis, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Wesneski has been impressive in the majors this season, posting a 2.18 ERA and 0.94 WHIP across 33 frames. If he's able to continue his impressive rookie campaign against the Cardinals on Friday, there's a solid chance Wesneski remains in the Cubs' rotation long-term. Michael Rucker was optioned to Iowa to clear a space for Wesneski.