Wesneski allowed four runs on six hits across 1.1 innings in Monday's Cactus League game against the Royals. He struck out one.

Wesneski got off to a rough start as he competes for the No. 5 spot in Chicago's rotation. The righty, who posted a 4.63 ERA across 34 games (11 starts) for the Cubs last season, should still have a handful of opportunities to make his case. Javier Assad, Drew Smyly and Jordan Wicks are likely the top competition at this point. Wesneski could have some fantasy value if he wins the job, though he'll need to be a little more consistent to really take a step forward in 2024.