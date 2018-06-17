Cubs' Jason Heyward: Records fourth home run

Heyward went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Saturday against the Cardinals.

Heyward gave the Cubs some insurance with his home run in the eighth inning against fireballer Jordan Hicks. It was his fourth homer of the season and second in June. While he has shown little power this season, Heyward will continue to get regular playing time thanks to his fielding ability and has had spurts of production as a result.

More News
Our Latest Stories