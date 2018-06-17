Cubs' Jason Heyward: Records fourth home run
Heyward went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Saturday against the Cardinals.
Heyward gave the Cubs some insurance with his home run in the eighth inning against fireballer Jordan Hicks. It was his fourth homer of the season and second in June. While he has shown little power this season, Heyward will continue to get regular playing time thanks to his fielding ability and has had spurts of production as a result.
More News
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Collects two more hits Friday•
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Absent from Thursday's lineup•
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Hits walkoff grand slam Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Collects four hits Saturday•
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Records second straight three-hit game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...