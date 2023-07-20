Hendricks allowed a run on five hits and struck out five without walking a batter in a no-decision versus the Nationals on Wednesday.

Hendricks turned in a quality start Wednesday after getting tagged for nine runs on 18 hits over 10.1 innings across his previous two outings. While his winless skid reached five starts, he's walked just one batter over than span. The right-hander has a 3.38 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 42:10 K:BB through 64 innings over 11 starts this season. Hendricks is tentatively lined up for a road start versus the White Sox next week.