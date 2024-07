Hendricks was removed in the third inning of Saturday's game against the Angels due to lower back tightness, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Hendricks lasted just two innings Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one. The 34-year-old right-hander entered Saturday's contest 1-7 in 10 starts with a 7.48 ERA and 1.53 WHIP across 61.1 innings. The severity of Hendricks' back issue will be known following Saturday's game.