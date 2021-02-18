Hendricks said he is ready to take on a "full load" this season, though manager David Ross said he'll be careful with the righty's workload, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

No one took on a full workload in 2020, as MLB condensed its regular season to 60 games. However, Hendricks was third in the majors with 81.1 innings, and the team is going to be cautious as it builds him back up for a full slate of games. "We've got to be careful with that," Ross said. "I think Kyle is a guy who stays in great shape; he is very durable and we trust in the innings that he can give us. But we're going to be smart." Hendricks logged 177 innings in 2019 and 199 in 2018.