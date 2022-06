Hendricks has been resting due to shoulder fatigue but is expected to start Tuesday against the Padres, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Hendricks will be pitching on 12 days' rest when he returns to action. It seems as though he wasn't dealing with any explicit injury beyond fatigue and that the Cubs merely wanted to give him some extra rest, but any time an arm issue pops up for a pitcher, it's hard not to be at least somewhat worried.