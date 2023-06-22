Hendricks (3-2) allowed three runs (one earned) on two hits across 6.1 innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Pirates. He had three walks and two strikeouts.

Hendricks cruised to his third straight win, and the righty allowed two earned runs or fewer in all three starts. The veteran isn't missing a ton of bats, with only 18 strikeouts across 34.2 innings this season, but that's never really been his game. Hendricks will carry a strong 2.60 ERA into his next outing, which will likely come in the middle of next week against the Phillies after the Cubs get back from their weekend trip to London.