Hendricks allowed two runs on five hits and two walks over 4.1 innings in Monday's win over the Rays. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

Hendricks coughed up an RBI single to Ji-Man Choi in the fourth inning and was knocked out of the game after Josh Lowe's RBI single in the fifth. The veteran righty now owns a 6.08 ERA through 13.1 frames this season. Hendricks carried a career 7.4 K/9 and 2.0 BB/9 into Monday's outing, so his current 17:9 K:BB is fairly uncharacteristic, even in a small sample size. Still looking for his first win, he's expected to face the Pirates at home this weekend.