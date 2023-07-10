Hendricks did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing four runs on 10 hits over 5.2 innings against the Yankees. He struck out five.

Hendricks set season high's in runs (four) allowed and hits (10) in Sunday's start and was pulled from the contest after allowing back-to-back homers to Anthony Volpe and Kyle Higashioka in the fifth, the third and fourth long balls that Hendricks has given up this season. Despite the tough outing, Hendricks owns a strong 3.04 ERA through nine starts (53.1 innings) to go along with a 32:10 K:BB.