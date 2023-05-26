Hendricks (0-1) took the loss Thursday versus the Mets, allowing five runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out five over 4.1 innings.
Hendricks had been out since last July due to a shoulder strain. He was built up fairly well, throwing 86 pitches (56 strikes), but a combination of rust and some poor defense from his teammates made for a lackluster season debut. Hendricks has slipped from a high-end starter to a pedestrian one over the last couple of years, so he's far from a must-start in fantasy. He's lined up for a tough home start versus the Rays next week.
