Farrell (undisclosed) has struck out five over 3.1 innings while giving up one run on one hit and three walks across two appearances for Triple-A Iowa since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Farrell was sidelined for about two and a half weeks with the unspecified injury. The journeyman right-hander owns a 4.39 ERA and 1.45 WHIP across 26.2 innings with Iowa on the season.