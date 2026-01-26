Ballesteros has a clearer path to the Cubs' starting DH job as a result of the trade that sent Owen Caissie to the Marlins for Edwin Cabrera, Jordan Bastain of MLB.com reports.

Ballesteros acquitted himself quite well in 66 major league plate appearances, hitting .298/.394/.474 with two homers. His 13.6 BB% and 18.2 K% were particularly encouraging for a player making his debut as a 21-year old. Ballesteros might get pushed into the strong-side of a platoon with Matt Shaw, who lost his starting third base job when the Cubs signed Alex Bregman.