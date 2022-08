The Cubs selected Padilla's contract from Triple-A Iowa ahead of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Cardinals, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Padilla will serve as the Cubs' 27th man Tuesday, joining the team's bullpen after posting a 1.69 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with 14 strikeouts over 10.2 innings in seven games with Triple-A this season. The right-hander will likely return to Iowa following Tuesday's action.