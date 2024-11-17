The Phillies signed Padilla to a minor-league contract Friday, per the MLB's transaction log.

Padilla spent most of the 2024 season with Triple-A Charlotte, where he registered a 3.41 ERA and 1.22 WHIP across 31.2 innings. The 27-year-old right-hander will likely remain in Triple-A with Lehigh Valley to start the 2025 campaign.