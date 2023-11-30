The White Sox outrighted Padilla to Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Padilla allowed three earned runs over just 4.2 major-league innings in 2023 and also struggled to a 5.52 ERA across 44 relief appearances at the Triple-A level. The 26-year-old right-hander is no longer part of the 40-man roster in Chicago.