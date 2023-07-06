Padilla was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.
Padilla has collected a 4.91 ERA and 5:1 K:BB over 3.2 innings of work during his brief time in the big leagues this season. The White Sox figure to utilize him in low-leverage situations out of the bullpen.
