The White Sox optioned Padilla to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.
Garrett Crochet (elbow) has completed his recovery from Tommy John surgery and will join Chicago's bullpen Tuesday. Padilla has allowed two earned runs in just two innings of work this season at the MLB level.
