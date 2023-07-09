Padilla was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte after Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.

Padilla allowed a run in one inning during his lone appearance after being recalled by Chicago on Thursday, and he'll quickly return to Triple-A. The 26-year-old has spent most of the season with Charlotte and has a 4.08 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 34:22 K:BB across 28.2 innings.