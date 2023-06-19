Padilla was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Padilla was knocked around in his lone appearance in the majors last month. He'll provide the White Sox with a fresh arm as they have a bullpen game Monday.
