Hoerner and the Cubs will likely discuss a contract extension during spring training, but it's unclear if a deal will get done, Jesse Rogers of ESPN said on the Waddle and Silvy podcast.

Hoerner is in the last year of a three-year, $35 million contract, giving the Cubs some incentive to extend him before the season gets underway. However, the team's acquisition of Alex Bregman has pushed Matt Shaw off of third base and into more of a utility role, making the latter a candidate to slot in at second more regularly in 2027 if Hoerner is gone. It will be interesting to see how this impacts Chicago's willingness to invest in Hoerner, who batted .297 last year with 29 stolen bases. The 28-year-old has never hit for much power, but he's a career .282 hitter who's swiped 131 bases across seven MLB seasons, giving him plenty of fantasy appeal.