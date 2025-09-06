Crow-Armstrong was removed from Saturday's game against the Nationals with a right knee contusion, Ryan Herrera of AllCHGO.com reports.

Crow-Armstrong was able to finish his at-bat after fouling a ball off his knee during the sixth inning, though he was replaced on defense when the Cubs took the field in the seventh. The Cubs are officially labeling his injury as a contusion, which suggests he didn't suffer any significant damage from the foul tip, though he may sit out a game or two as a precaution.